AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced on Tuesday the availability of a new weight-based oral solution, RINVOQ LQ (upadacitinib), for pediatric patients aged two years and older who are dealing with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) or psoriatic arthritis (PsA). This solution is specifically for those who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.RINVOQ (upadacitinib) is already approved in the United States for treating these pediatric conditions. With this new formulation, RINVOQ is now sanctioned for eight different indications related to immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.