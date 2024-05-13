On Monday, AbbVie, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced their decision to collaborate with Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals. The latter is a clinical-stage neuroscience biotech firm focused on the development of next-gen treatment approaches for unresolved psychiatric disorders.AbbVie highlighted that the initial compounds under development may bring about significant psychoactive effects, like hallucinations. This would necessitate monitored administration and concurrent supportive care. However, the discovery of neuroplastogens could help reduce the difficulties associated with the use of these first-generation compounds.These breakthrough compounds are being designed to treat an array of psychiatric conditions ranging from mood to anxiety disorders.According to the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will spearhead the development and commercialization activities once the option is exercised.Gilgamesh is set to receive an upfront payment of $65 million from AbbVie. Furthermore, they are eligible to receive up to $1.95 billion in combined option fees and milestones. They will also receive tiered royalties, ranging from mid-single to low-double digits, on net sales.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com