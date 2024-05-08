Pharmaceutical firm AbbVie Inc. has announced that its migraine prevention drug, Qulipta (or atogepant), has received approval from Health Canada for use by adults who experience at least four migraine days in a month.This approval follows the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial, which indicated a considerable reduction in monthly migraine days among adult patients dealing with chronic migraines when they were administered Qulipta 60 mg once daily.AbbVie mentioned that Qulipta is the first orally consumed, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonist that Health Canada has approved for the prevention of both episodic and chronic migraines. The medicine comes in three varying strengths – 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com