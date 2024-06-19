AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced on Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Skyrizi as a treatment for ulcerative colitis. This decision follows the outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials, INSPIRE and COMMAND, where the primary endpoint of clinical remission was successfully met, along with notable endoscopic improvement, a significant secondary endpoint.Skyrizi is also approved in the United States for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com