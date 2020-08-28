Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to step down after nearly eight years in office. The safe-haven yen reacted with a rise amid uncertainty about the succession. Economic policy is set to remain on course under any replacement, leaving room to recover. The end of an era – that is how several media outlets […] The post Abe’s Departure Analysis: USD/JPY buying opportunity? Abenomics is here to stay appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story