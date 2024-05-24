British investment firm abrdn plc (SLFPF) disclosed on Friday that both the Board and Group CEO, Stephen Bird, have mutually decided that it is an appropriate moment for him to resign from his role. Subsequently, Jason Windsor, the current Group Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the Interim Group Chief Executive Officer.The company stated that a CEO succession plan has been initiated following a significant strategic repositioning.Windsor’s appointment as Interim Group CEO is pending regulatory approval. During this time, a formal search process, which will include external candidates, will be undertaken to find Bird’s permanent successor.Windsor’s primary focus will be the implementation of the Group’s strategy and transformation plans. Bird will continue to work with Windsor until June 30, which marks the four-year anniversary of his own appointment, to ensure a seamless transition.Commenting on the development, Stephen Bird noted, “abrdn’s position in the UK wealth market has been significantly enhanced by the acquisition of interactive investor, alongside our investments in the Adviser business. These steps are critical as the ongoing democratisation of savings responsibilities increases the need for straightforward and cost-effective platform solutions to help individuals manage their long-term financial requirements.”abrdn is set to release its first-half financial results on August 6.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com