ABVC BioPharma, Inc. and its subsidiary company, BioFirst Corp., announced on Tuesday that they have entered into a global licensing agreement with ForSeeCon Eye Corp. This deal encompasses ForSeeCon’s ophthalmological portfolio, particularly the medical device, Vitargus.This deal grants ABVC the rights to Vitargus’ clinical trials, registration procedures, manufacturing processes, supplier networks and distribution rights. Within 30 days of sealing this agreement, ABVC will receive an upfront license payment of $30 million, either in cash or shares.Furthermore, ABVC is due a milestone payment of $3.5 million in cash after the first successful round of fundraising. The company will also receive royalties from net sales, amounting to 5 percent, once the licensed product is commercially launched. However, these royalty payments are capped at $60 million.According to the company, all licensing fees and royalties associated with this agreement will also be due to BioFirst Corp.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com