Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) revealed on Monday a collaboration with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) to provide customers with on-demand delivery of sports and outdoor products. Additionally, these delivery services will be accessible through DoorDash’s subscription program, DoorPass. As of now, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors are trading at $54.42 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a 1.13 percent decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com