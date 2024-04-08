Accenture plc, a well-known IT company, recently announced its finalized acquisition of Axis Corporate, a business consulting firm based in Spain. The specifics of the deal weren’t disclosed.Accenture expects this acquisition to aid Spanish companies in the transformation of their business models through effective cost management and product development strategies.Casimiro Gracia, the Executive Chairman at Axis Corporate, commented, “Aligning with Accenture allows our employees to broaden their skill sets and take part in new extensive transformation programs which include core banking and risk. This collaboration allows us to better serve our clients globally.”As of now, Accenture’s shares are valued at $333.78, a slight increase of 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com