Accenture Plc. announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Flo Group, a Dutch consultancy firm and Oracle business associate that specialises in global supply chain logistics. The financial details of the transaction, which aims to enhance Accenture's supply chain logistics capabilities in Europe, were kept confidential.Accenture believes that this acquisition amplifies its Oracle proficiencies in Europe, enabling them to assist clients in constructing more adaptable and resilient supply chains with comprehensive visibility.Flo Group, which was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, enjoys a global presence with extra offices in Argentina and India. With this acquisition, Flo's 280-strong workforce will become part of the Accenture Oracle Business Group, thereby beefing up its capacity to help clients architect their digital core in preparation for a potential supply chain transformation.