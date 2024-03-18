Accenture (ACN) has confirmed its plan to take over Aris Group, a technology service provider that specializes in facilitating public sector transformation throughout Europe. The expertise of Aris Group extends to the management of intricate public sector IT projects covering areas such as systems integration, informatics and analytics, solution implementation, and program management.Aris Group, headquartered in Luxembourg, boasts a professional team of over 2,330 individuals spread across Luxembourg, Belgium, and Greece. It mainly deals with the European Union, working alongside the EU Commission, its various institutions, and organizations of the member states.The incorporation of Aris Group into our sphere will enhance our capacity to provide public service transformation services throughout Europe,” remarked Olivier Girard, who heads up the market unit for Accenture in France and Benelux.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com