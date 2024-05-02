Accenture plc (ACN) has revealed plans to acquire the Brazilian creative agency, SOKO. Although the terms of this transaction were not released, its completion does hinge on regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.Renowned for its brand storytelling that organically appeals to audiences, SOKO stands out due to its own unique methodologies and metrics. Backed by FLAGCX, the agency has a proven track record of transforming innovative ideas into robust brand engagement and impressions for its clientele.Post-acquisition, SOKO will be assimilated into the globally acclaimed creative agency, Droga5. This will not only enhance Droga5’s presence and significance in Brazil, but also amplify the creative and brand abilities within Accenture Song, the world’s largest tech-driven creative group. In this merger, Droga5 Sao Paulo will welcome SOKO’s team of over 300 employees.The consolidation of SOKO into Droga5 Sao Paulo allows Accenture Song a unique opportunity to enrich its brand storytelling strategy for its clients. This will leverage Brazil’s vibrant creative culture and diverse landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com