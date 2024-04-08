Accenture (ACN) has announced its plans to acquire CLIMB, a leading technology services provider well-versed in system integration, IT infrastructure management and operations. The transaction details remain undisclosed. This acquisition is primarily targeted towards establishments in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, offering them vital expertise to successfully navigate technological changes.Established in 1989, CLIMB currently employs around 200 engineers trained in technologies such as cloud, security and application management services. Upon completion of the acquisition, these engineers will become part of Accenture Technology.The finalizing of this acquisition is dependent on standard closing conditions being met.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com