Accenture (ACN) has announced an agreement to acquire OPENSTREAM HOLDINGS and its subsidiaries, Open Stream and Neutral, to enhance clients’ business transformations through advanced digital technologies. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.According to Accenture, this acquisition will bolster its cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing teams with an addition of roughly 1,000 cloud and other digital experts.The acquisition is expected to be finalized pending customary closing conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com