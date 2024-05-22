Accenture (ACN) has announced its agreement to acquire Partners in Performance, a prominent global strategy consulting firm specializing in business performance enhancement within asset-intensive industries through the use of data and AI technologies. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.Approximately 400 employees from Partners in Performance will be integrated into Accenture Strategy. Established in Melbourne in 1996, Partners in Performance has grown its management and consulting expertise across five continents, Accenture noted in a statement.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com