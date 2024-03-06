Accenture (ACN) announced its plans to acquire Udacity, an innovative leader in digital education known for designing and offering bespoke technology courses. These courses combine the convenience of online learning with the advantages of human instruction. However, the specific details of the agreement have not been shared.It has also been noted that all 230 plus professionals from Udacity’s team will be included in Accenture LearnVantage following this acquisition.The completion of this acquisition is subject to standard closing processes and dependent on the necessary antitrust clearances.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com