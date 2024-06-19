Accenture plc (ACN) announced on Wednesday its intention to acquire Fibermind, a network services firm based in Italy. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary antitrust clearances.Fibermind, headquartered in Rovigo, Italy, employs over 400 highly skilled professionals. The company specializes in deploying fiber and mobile 5G networks and provides infrastructure engineering services.Accenture anticipates that this acquisition will enhance its expertise in network services and broaden its service offerings to clients across various sectors, including telecommunications, utilities, and transportation.Together, Accenture and Fibermind will provide clients with robust network engineering capabilities, in-depth industry knowledge, and advanced technology solutions powered by automation, robotics, data, and AI.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com