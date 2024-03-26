Accuray Inc., a radiation therapy company, announced on Tuesday that the latest results from two clinical studies support the use of their CyberKnife system for treating patients with high-risk and recurrent prostate cancer. The studies demonstrated the effectiveness of CyberKnife, a system that employs stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), while maintaining patients’ quality of life.The company further stated that SBRT provides an efficient treatment for prostate cancer within just 4 to 5 sessions, compared to the traditional 30 to 40 sessions required by conventional treatments.The CyberKnife system leverages advanced imaging and harnesses real-time artificial intelligence-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery. This is made possible with the help of Accuray’s proprietary Synchrony technology, which continually tracks the tumor and verifies its position.Presently, Accuray’s share price is down by 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq, trading at $2.45.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com