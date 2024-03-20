Acelyrin Inc. recently publicized encouraging preliminary data from an active Phase 1/2 trial of Lonigutamab, a drug being tested for thyroid eye disease. Lonigutamab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that’s administered subcutaneously, is designed to target the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), which is a proven mechanism of action for thyroid eye disease treatment.Before Wednesday’s market, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (stock symbol- SLRN) were traded at $8.58, marking an increase of $0.62 or 7.79%.The Phase 1/2 trial showed that lonigutamab began to show improvements in proptosis (bulging of the eyes) and the clinical activity score, or CAS, within three weeks of the first subcutaneous dose.These early findings back up Acelyrin’s theory that lonigutamab could fine-tune the results versus risk factors by allowing for extended subcutaneous dosing. The goal is to heighten and prolong the clinical response while trying to mitigate safety risks that come with the high peak concentrations associated with intravenous administration. The objective is to maintain optimal therapeutic levels throughout.To date, throughout the clinical trials conducted, lonigutamab has been well-received with no reports of hyperglycemia or hearing impairments, and no serious adverse events have been recorded.A phase 2b/3 trial is set to commence in the latter half of 2024. Visit rttnews.com for more health-related news.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com