Acer Inc. has revealed its consolidated revenues for February, demonstrating a year-on-year increase of 9.8% to NT$16.12 billion. The notebook sector saw growth of 20.5% compared to the previous year, the gaming sector enjoyed a rise of 35.7%, while the Chromebooks sector soared by 55.3%. In total, these non-computer and non-display business sectors contributed 28.2% to February's total group revenues.In terms of year-to-February revenues, Acer reported an increase of 10.7% to NT$31.35 billion relative to the previous year. The notebook sector grew by 11.4%, the gaming sector by 14.7% and the Chromebooks sector saw a significant rise of 50.2% for the period.