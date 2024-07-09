Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported June revenues of NT$28.19 billion, reflecting a 7.1% increase year-on-year. The personal computers and displays segment experienced a 16.9% rise in revenues. Altos Computing saw a remarkable revenue growth of 163.0% compared to the previous year. In June, businesses outside of personal computers and displays accounted for 27.6% of the group’s total revenues.For the year-to-date through June, revenues surged to NT$126.00 billion, marking a 13.8% increase from the previous year. Revenues from the personal computers and displays segment increased by 15.8%. Throughout this period, businesses beyond computers and displays constituted 28.6% of the group’s total revenues.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com