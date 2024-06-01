Acer has unveiled two new additions to its Aspire series of all-in-one PCs, designed with sleek aesthetics and AI functionalities for both daily computing and entertainment needs.The newly introduced models, Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES), come equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U, featuring Intel AI Boost and integrated Intel Graphics. They support up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD, according to the company’s announcement.Available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch display options, these models offer productivity-enhancing features such as Copilot, an AI assistant designed to boost productivity and foster creativity through the power of artificial intelligence.Both models also include 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams with Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoice, which utilizes AI noise reduction technology to eliminate unwanted background noise during video conferences.Acer has also disclosed that the Aspire C27 will launch in North America in the third quarter with a starting price of $899.99. In the EMEA region, it will be available in July starting at 999 euros. Meanwhile, the Aspire C24 will also be available in EMEA in July, starting at 899 euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com