Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) announced notable results from its Phase 3 SIERRA Trial, showing that patients with a TP53 mutation who underwent an Iomab-B led allogeneic bone marrow transplant had a median overall survival of 5.49 months. This is a significant improvement compared to the 1.66 months observed in patients who did not receive Iomab-B.The company highlighted long-term efficacy outcomes in older patients suffering from active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, also evaluated in the SIERRA trial.On Tuesday, ATNM's stock closed at $9.89, representing a rise of $1.03 or 11.63%. The positive momentum continued in after-hours trading, with the stock gaining an additional $0.73 or 7.38%.The impressive results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial have been selected for both an oral and a poster presentation at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress, scheduled for June 13-16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.The SIERRA trial included 153 patients aged 55 and older with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). It compared the outcomes of those receiving an Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant (BMT) to those undergoing the physician's choice of care in the control arm.Remarkably, only patients who received an Iomab-B led BMT achieved the trial's primary endpoint of durable complete remission. These patients demonstrated a 92% one-year survival rate and a 69% two-year survival rate, both statistically significant improvements in event-free survival.The SIERRA trial enrolled high-risk patients characterized by factors such as a TP53 mutation, advanced age up to 77 years, complex cytogenetics, and prior therapies including venetoclax and other targeted agents.