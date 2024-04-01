Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced on Monday that its Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial demonstrated survival benefits for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia patients with TP53 mutations who had previously relapsed or become refractory.The trial investigated the results of 153 patients who underwent treatment with Iomab-B and a bone marrow transplant, comparing them to those who received a different, physician-chosen care in the control group.The company indicated that the targeted therapy Iomab-B succeeded in achieving the primary endpoint, which is durable complete remission.Detailed results of these findings will be presented at the upcoming 50th Annual Meeting of the European Bone Marrow Transplant Society taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.Currently, shares of Actinium on the New York Stock Exchange are up by 8.56 percent, trading at $8.52.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com