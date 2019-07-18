Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ADB Retains Developing Asia's Growth Outlook

ADB Retains Developing Asia's Growth Outlook

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

The Asian Development Bank maintained its growth projection for developing Asia despite escalating trade conflicts between China and the United States.

According to Asian Development Outlook Supplement, released Thursday, the region is set to grow at a pace of 5.7 percent in 2019 before slowing marginally to 5.6 percent in 2020. The rates were unchanged from the forecast published in April.

“Deepening trade tensions still constitute the main risk to the outlook,” the lender said.

Despite trade tensions, ADB maintained China growth projection at 6.3 percent this year and 6.1 percent in 2020.

Nonetheless, the agency downgraded India’s growth projection for 2019 to 7 percent from 7.2 percent forecast in April and that for 2020 to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent, as the fiscal 2018 outturn fell short.

The South Asian outlook remained robust, with growth projected at 6.6 percent in 2019 and 6.7 percent in 2020, the ADB noted.

Southeast Asia grew less than anticipated, resulting in slight downward revisions to the growth forecasts, ADB said. The region is expected to advance 4.8 percent in 2019 and 4.9 percent in 2020.

The growth outlook in east Asia was revised down slightly for 2019 to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent on account of slower-than-expected expansion in the South Korea.

The projected growth rate for Central Asia was raised to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent this year, mainly reflecting a slightly improved outlook for Kazakhstan.

Further, inflation projections for developing Asia were revised up a notch to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in both 2019 and 2020, reflecting higher oil prices and several domestic factors, the Manila-based lender said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.