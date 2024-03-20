Addentax Group Corp., a multifaceted service provider, publicized its newly formed 3-year alliance with Dezhong Xinghui Information Technology Co., Ltd. on Wednesday. The partnership will be aimed at devising an artificial intelligence (AI) powered logistics system.The envisioned logistics system, backed by AI, is planned to bring efficiency in vehicle dispatch, real-time inventory monitoring, intelligent parcel sorting and delivery, and flawless operations. This would significantly cut down labor costs and mistakes, thereby boosting overall performance and quality in logistics processes.Addentax further revealed that Dezhong Xinghui’s Qilin XianPin platform would lend their rich experience and resources in the domain of software technology and digital retail solutions.As of now, Addentax’s stocks are observing a slight dip of 7.84 percent, thus trading at $0.88 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com