Adesso SE (ADN1.DE), an IT service provider, announced on Monday a first-quarter consolidated loss of €3.30 million, a significant decrease compared to its profit of €2.02 million during the same period last year. Loss per share stood at €0.49, shifting from the previous year's earnings of €0.28 per share.The company's EBITDA saw a slight decrease of 1%, dropping to €17.76 million from €17.91 million the previous year. The variation in the calendar, particularly due to two less working days than in the previous year, affected the operating result. Consequently, the EBITDA margin reduced to 5.6%, down from 6.5% a year ago.Nevertheless, sales revenues increased by 15% to €317.11 million, up from €276.24 million the previous year, thanks to strong underlying demand. Specifically, sales revenue growth within the German market was 17%, while international revenue grew by 6%.The company remains optimistic about its fiscal outlook for 2024. The Executive Board predicts sales revenues will surpass €1.25 billion and EBITDA will range between €110 million to €130 million.