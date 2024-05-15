Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) reported a reduction in its first-quarter loss compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings for the quarter reached -$28.02 million, equivalent to -$0.35 per share. This is an improvement over the same period last year, when the loss was -$30.88 million, or -$0.72 per share.A summary of Adicet Bio, Inc.’s earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is as follows:- First-quarter earnings: -$28.02 million, compared to -$30.88 million last year.- First-quarter earnings per share (EPS): -$0.35, compared to -$0.72 last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com