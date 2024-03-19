Adicet Bio, Inc, under the ticker symbol ACET, recently published its fourth quarter financial reports. The figures show a decrease in losses compared to the same period last year. It has also met the average market expectations.The reported losses for the biotech company stood at $29.49 million, which equates to $0.69 per share. When compared to last year’s Q4, which had losses of $29.88 million or $0.72 a share, there is an improvement.Analysts had predicted this level of loss, averaging their estimates at $0.69 per share. This data is compiled and made available by Thomson Reuters and typically does not include any extraordinary items.A summary of GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) results of Adicet Bio, Inc portrays a relatively consistent performance. Earnings for Q4 stood at -$29.49 million, compared to -$29.88 million of the previous year. The EPS (Earnings per Share) for Q4 was -$0.69, a slight improvement compared to last year’s -$0.72.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com