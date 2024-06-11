Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) has expanded its recall of various feed products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride, and phosphorus. ADM Animal Nutrition, a subsidiary of the food processing company, has identified that these elevated levels could pose a threat to several animal species, including cattle, chickens, equine, goats, lambs, llamas, rabbits, sheep, and swine.The recall affects multiple products under the brands Seniorglo, Pro Vita, Pen Pals, MaxLean, ShowTec, and MoorMan’s, among others. Initially, on March 30, the company had recalled various lots of chicken, swine, cattle, and horse feed products sold under different brand names due to the same issue of elevated minerals.The recall was further extended on April 11 to include 17 additional lots of chicken, swine, and rabbit feed products. According to the regulatory agency, the heightened levels of these minerals can lead to several negative impacts depending on the type of animal and the specific mineral involved. Potential issues include weight loss or decreased appetite, weak and lethargic behavior, reduced consumption, increased thirst, reduced feed conversion efficiency, diarrhea, watery feces, and overall reduced or slow growth rates.To date, there have been no reported illnesses linked to the most recent batch of recalled products. However, ADM previously received four customer complaints related to the consumption of ShowTec BB 18 BMD, which included three instances of low consumption and one case where an animal refused to eat and exhibited signs of belly pain.Additionally, there have been three complaints regarding low consumption of Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, and one concerning MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN.Customers who have purchased the recalled feed products are advised to cease using them immediately and return them to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund.For further health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com