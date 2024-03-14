On Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) unveiled that its board of directors has sanctioned a fresh stock buyback program, allocating up to $25 billion for the repurchase of common stock. The program is set to last until March 14, 2028.Dan Durn, Adobe’s executive vice president and CFO, shared, “Our new $25 billion share repurchase authorization highlights the unique nature of Adobe as a company. Our profitability and cash flows empower us to fuel growth and invest in innovation, while simultaneously giving back a substantial amount of capital to our shareholders.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com