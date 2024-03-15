Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has reported a decrease in earnings for its first quarter compared to last year, although the results exceeded projections from Wall Street.Adobe’s net income for this period amounted to $620 million, equating to earnings of $1.36 per share. When compared to the figures for the prior year’s first quarter—the net income was at $1.25 billion, equating to $2.71 per share—there is a noticeable decline.However, after adjusting for certain financial items, Adobe announced that it had an earnings of $2.05 billion for this period, or $4.48 per share. Market analysts had, in fact, estimated lower earnings, predicting the company would earn $4.38 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. It’s important to note that these estimates usually exclude extraordinary items.In terms of revenue, Adobe saw an increase of 11.2% for the quarter, rising to $5.18 billion from $4.66 billion last year.Here’s a summarised look at Adobe’s earnings according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):• Net Earnings for Q1: $620 million, compared to $1.25 billion last year.• Earnings Per Share for Q1: $1.36, down from $2.71 last year.• Q1 Revenue: $5.18 billion, a rise from $4.66 billion last year.In terms of guidance for the company’s future performance, Adobe projects earnings per share to range from $4.35 to $4.40 for the next quarter. Additionally, the company forecasts its revenue to be somewhere between $5.25 and $5.30 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com