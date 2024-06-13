Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has reported increased profits for its second quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company’s net income reached $1.57 billion, or $3.49 per share, compared to $1.30 billion, or $2.82 per share, in the same quarter last year.On an adjusted basis, Adobe’s earnings were $2.02 billion, or $4.48 per share, for the quarter.Analysts, according to Thomson Reuters, had anticipated earnings of $4.09 per share on average. Generally, analysts’ estimates do not account for special items.For the quarter, Adobe’s revenue grew by 10.2%, rising to $5.31 billion from $4.82 billion the previous year.Key financial highlights (GAAP) for Adobe Inc. include:- Q2 Earnings: $1.57 billion vs. $1.30 billion last year- Q2 EPS: $3.49 vs. $2.82 last year- Q2 Revenue: $5.31 billion vs. $4.82 billion last year### Guidance- Next quarter EPS: $4.50 – $4.55- Next quarter revenue: $5.33 – $5.38 billion- Full year EPS: $18.00 – $18.20- Full year revenue: $21.40 – $21.50 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com