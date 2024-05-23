ADS-TEC Energy Plc (ADSE) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a global service partnership with the esteemed German automobile manufacturer, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. Under this agreement, ADS-TEC Energy, recognized for its development and manufacturing of ultra-fast charging systems, will become the recommended service provider for Porsche’s charging platforms.Through this collaboration, ADS-TEC Energy will leverage its extensive infrastructure and skilled personnel to provide services across Europe and North America. The company has highlighted that approximately 500 Porsche centers in Europe, the USA, and Canada are already utilizing its ChargeBox to power their electric vehicle portfolios.Furthermore, Porsche dealerships are enhancing customer convenience by offering ultra-fast charging options through the ChargeBox.Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, commented on the partnership, stating, “This long-term cooperation presents significant benefits for both parties, capitalizing on the reliability and high performance of our fast-charging systems. As we advance the transition to electric mobility, high charging power and availability are essential for EV drivers.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com