ADT Inc. has announced the appointment of Jeff Likosar as its Chief Financial Officer. Likosar, who has concurrently held the roles of President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer, has been acting as the interim CFO since December 2023. Prior to this, he worked as the company's CFO from 2017 until 2022. Alongside his CFO responsibilities, Likosar will continue to manage corporate development, strategy, and transformation execution.