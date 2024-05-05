ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has announced that it predicts a significant non-cash goodwill impairment for the first quarter of 2024. This impairment, calculated at around $293 million, is attributed solely to the Network Solutions sector.This financial projection came about as a response to multiple factors including a decline in the company’s stock market valuation, economic instability leading to careful investment by service providers, and ongoing customer stock adjustments, according to the company.While this impairment will lead to a noticeable elevation in GAAP operating loss for the initial quarter of 2024, it is important to note that it will not result in any immediate or future cash outlay. Furthermore, it won’t have any effect on the company’s GAAP revenue or non-GAAP operating margins strategized for the first quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com