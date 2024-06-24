Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) announced on Monday the acquisition of Airity Technologies, a company specializing in high voltage power conversion products and technologies tailored for the semiconductor, industrial, and medical sectors.While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, Advanced Energy’s CEO, Steve Kelley, commented, “The acquisition of Airity Technologies extends our technological leadership and will accelerate innovation in the precision power conversion market.”This acquisition brings Airity’s advanced portfolio of Gallium Nitride-based high-frequency power conversion and pulsing technologies to Advanced Energy, delivering significant improvements in power density and response time.Advanced Energy anticipates that the acquisition will have minimal impact on its financial forecasts for 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com