Shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) have dropped by over 14% this Friday morning following the disclosure of new data from its phase 1 trial. This study used a combination of BOT/BAL treatment in patients with an advanced form of colorectal cancer that lacks specific genetic features known as microsatellite instability-high (MSS) or deficient mismatch repair (dMMR).Agenus, a company specializing in immunotherapy, reported an overall response rate of 23% among 77 patients with end-stage MSS-CRC who had no active liver metastases. At present, Agenus's shares are being traded at $7.61 on the Nasdaq, showing a 14.21% decline.