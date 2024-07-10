agilon health (AGL) has announced the appointment of Karthik Rao as the permanent Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Rao had been serving as the interim CMO since February 2024. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Medical Director and Vice President of Network Performance.In his new position, Rao will continue to co-lead agilon’s clinical strategy alongside Chief Clinical Officer Kevin Spencer. Rao will also maintain oversight of agilon’s clinical programs and network engagement initiatives. Meanwhile, Spencer will continue to drive operations in collaboration with market leaders and oversee the company’s medical directors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com