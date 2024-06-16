Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has reported promising outcomes from the global Phase 3 ENERGIZE study evaluating mitapivat in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) alpha- or beta-thalassemia.The ENERGIZE study successfully met its primary endpoint, with mitapivat showing a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin response rate when compared to placebo. Furthermore, statistical significance was achieved with key secondary endpoints, which included changes from baseline in the FACIT-Fatigue Score and hemoglobin concentration. These beneficial effects were consistent across all pre-specified subgroups.”The ENERGIZE data shared at this congress indicate that non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia patients receiving mitapivat experienced meaningful clinical improvements in fatigue, walking capacity, and various patient-reported outcomes,” said Dr. Kevin Kuo, MSc, FRCPC, from the Division of Hematology at the University of Toronto, Canada, and an investigator in the ENERGIZE study.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com