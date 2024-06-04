Ireland’s manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in May 2024, as the AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.8, up from 47.6 in April 2024. This improvement, reported on 04 June 2024, suggests that the sector is on the cusp of moving out of contraction territory.The uptick in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector, reflects better-than-expected activity levels. Though still below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction, the rise indicates a positive shift and has provided some optimism within the industry.Analysts are cautiously optimistic that this upward trend may continue in the coming months, potentially driven by increased domestic demand and stabilizing supply chain conditions. Should the PMI move above 50.0, it would mark the first expansion in the Irish manufacturing sector in several months, signaling a return to growth and economic resilience.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com