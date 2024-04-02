The AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI for March 2024 showed a contraction, falling to 49.6 from 52.2 in February 2024. This decline indicates a decrease in manufacturing activity in Ireland during the period. The data was updated on 02 April 2024, highlighting the recent slowdown in the manufacturing sector. This shift in the PMI suggests potential challenges for the Irish economy and could impact various economic factors moving forward. It is important to monitor future PMI releases to gauge the recovery and growth of the manufacturing industry in Ireland.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com