In April 2024, the AIB Ireland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.6, down from 49.6 in March of the same year. This decrease indicates a further contraction in manufacturing activity compared to the previous month. The data, updated on May 1, 2024, highlights the challenges faced by the Irish manufacturing sector. A PMI figure below 50 typically suggests a decline in manufacturing output, while a number above 50 indicates expansion. The drop in the PMI for April underscores the need for monitoring and support to stabilize and stimulate growth in the sector moving forward.