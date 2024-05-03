Ireland’s services sector took a slight dip in April 2024, as the AIB Ireland Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 53.3 from the previous month’s 56.6. The data, updated on May 3, 2024, reflects a decrease in business activity in the services industry. Despite the decline, a reading above 50 still indicates expansion, albeit at a slower pace.The AIB Ireland Services PMI serves as a key economic indicator, highlighting the health of the service sector which plays a vital role in Ireland’s economy. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the trajectory of Ireland’s services industry and its overall economic performance in the coming months. With uncertainties looming in the global economic landscape, the data provides valuable insights for policymakers and businesses alike as they navigate through changing market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com