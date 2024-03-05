In February 2024, Ireland’s AIB Ireland Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed strong growth, reaching 54.4, up from the previous month’s reading of 50.5 in January 2024. The data, updated on 05 March 2024, indicates an expansion in the services sector. A PMI figure above 50 suggests economic expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.The increase in the AIB Ireland Services PMI reflects improving business conditions and a boost in service sector activities in Ireland. This growth is a positive sign for the Irish economy, indicating resilience and potential for further expansion in the services industry. The rise in the PMI figure can be attributed to factors such as increased consumer spending, business investments, and overall economic confidence in the region, pointing towards a positive outlook for Ireland’s economic performance in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com