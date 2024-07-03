Ireland’s service sector has shown a slight decrease in growth as indicated by the AIB Ireland Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The latest data, updated on July 3, 2024, shows that the PMI for June has settled at 54.2, down from 55.0 recorded in May 2024.Despite this dip, the index remains above the 50.0 threshold, which signals expansion within the sector. The June figure of 54.2 suggests continued growth, albeit at a more modest pace compared to the previous month. Analysts believe that while the drop is noteworthy, the service sector still demonstrates resilience amidst various market challenges.The PMI, which surveys business conditions in services, ranging from restaurants to finance, provides valuable insights into sector health and economic momentum. Stakeholders and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends to assess the overall impact on Ireland’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com