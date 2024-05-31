American International Group Inc. (AIG) has announced a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) common stock.As the selling stockholder, AIG is offering 30 million shares of existing common stock from a total of approximately 608 million shares currently outstanding. Additionally, AIG has provided the underwriter with a 30-day option to purchase up to an extra 4.5 million shares.All net proceeds from this offering will be directed to AIG.As of May 29, 2024, the last reported sale price of Corebridge Financial common stock was $29.47 per share.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com