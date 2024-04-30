The AIG Construction Index in Australia plummeted to -25.6 in April 2024, significantly lower than the previous reading of -12.9 in March 2024. This sharp decline indicates a notable decrease in construction activity in the country during the specified period.The latest data, updated on 30 April 2024, highlights the challenging conditions faced by the construction industry in Australia. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, and labor shortages may have contributed to the substantial drop in the AIG Construction Index.Stakeholders in the construction sector will closely monitor future developments to assess the impact of these challenging circumstances on the industry’s performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com