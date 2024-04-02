The latest data on the AIG Construction Index in Australia for March 2024 indicates a significant improvement from the previous month. In February 2024, the index had dropped to -18.4, reflecting a decline in the construction sector. However, the most recent update for March 2024 reveals a rise in the index to -12.9, showing signs of recovery and increased activity in the construction industry.The positive change in the AIG Construction Index suggests a rebound in construction activities in Australia, which could have a positive impact on the country’s economic growth. This uptick in the index could indicate a revival in construction projects and investments, providing a boost to the overall economy. The data was updated on 02 April 2024, signaling a timely release of information to track the country’s economic performance. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring further developments in the construction sector to gauge the ongoing recovery and its implications on the broader market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com