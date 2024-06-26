American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a prominent player in finance and insurance, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its global individual personal travel insurance and assistance business to Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) for $600 million in cash, supplemented by potential additional earn-out considerations.The transaction encompasses the Travel Guard business and its associated servicing operations, excluding the regions of Japan and AIG’s joint venture arrangement in India.Insurance coverages provided through AIG’s Accident and Health division are also not included in the agreement.Expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, this transaction aims to sharpen AIG’s focus on its core global property and casualty insurance operations.The company assured existing policyholders that they will experience no changes or disruptions in their coverage or service.Peter Zaffino, CEO of AIG, commented: “Today’s announcement represents another significant strategic step in positioning AIG for the future.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com